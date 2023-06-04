Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American States Water by 2,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $91.61 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.