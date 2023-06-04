Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $258.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $205.67 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

