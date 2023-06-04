Piper Sandler Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $248.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average of $171.74.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

