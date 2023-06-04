Piper Sandler Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Bumble Stock Up 2.8 %

BMBL opened at $16.55 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 244.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

