Piper Sandler Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.
Bumble Stock Up 2.8 %
BMBL opened at $16.55 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble
In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 244.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
