PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 21st

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. PJT Partners’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 377.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

