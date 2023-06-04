Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.58. 180,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 233,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Planet 13 in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $0.95 price target on the stock.

Planet 13 Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

