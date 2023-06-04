Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Pool by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

