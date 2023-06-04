Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

PSTG stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.67, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.