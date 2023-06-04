Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

