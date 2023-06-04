PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Stories

