Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Raised by Zacks Research

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.