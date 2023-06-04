Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -144.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

