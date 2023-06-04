Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 183,251 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.