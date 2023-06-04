Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Cut by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.36.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.2 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$50.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

