Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gritstone bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gritstone bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.06 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 331,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 318,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

