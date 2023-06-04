Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By William Blair

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.6 %

BURL opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

