Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Reduced by B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Trading Up 1.4 %

RSVR opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $422.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.