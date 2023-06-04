Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Decreased by Zacks Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CPE opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

