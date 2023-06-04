Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

NYSE:PWR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

