QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Issues Earnings Results

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $117.54 million during the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of QSG stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

