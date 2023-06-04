QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.