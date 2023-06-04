Rami Elghandour Sells 2,600 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

