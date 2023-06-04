Rami Elghandour Sells 2,600 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

