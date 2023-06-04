Raymond James Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.26.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

