Raymond James Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.08. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5617332 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

