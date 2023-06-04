Raymond James Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE AYA opened at C$9.26 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

