Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

