Raymond James Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

