Raymond James Lowers Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGTYF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

