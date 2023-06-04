Raymond James Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 7.6 %

HBM stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.99. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.