Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.60.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$61.72 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.54.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 12.6008316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

