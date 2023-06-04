Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.60.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$61.72 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.54.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.