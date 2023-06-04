Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $78,099.15 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,005,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

