Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 724,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,433,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares in the company, valued at $63,184,482.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,585,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,184,482.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

