Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.09.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

