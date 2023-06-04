Redd Hugh Buys 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Redd Hugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,236.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

