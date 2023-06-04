Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 724,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,685 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,018,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 6.4 %

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

