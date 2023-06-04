Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $73,542.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $739.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

