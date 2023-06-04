Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK opened at $1.35 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

