Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyline Champion Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $62.37 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,839,000 after purchasing an additional 180,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.