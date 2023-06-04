Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.