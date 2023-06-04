Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOFI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.03 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

