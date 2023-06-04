Reviewing Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Gevo has a consensus price target of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Gevo $1.17 million 298.08 -$98.01 million ($0.43) -3.42

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% Gevo -1,997.84% -16.07% -13.82%

Summary

Gevo beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri-energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Christopher Michael Ryan, Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.