Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revvity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

