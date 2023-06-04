Rick D. Day Acquires 2,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 6.9 %

BFST opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.79. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.