Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 0.1%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 6,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
