Roger E. Susi Sells 5,825 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,825 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $269,522.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,613,873.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

