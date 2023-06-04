Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

