Ronald W. Kisling Sells 1,178 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $18,459.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 527,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fastly Price Performance
NYSE FSLY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
