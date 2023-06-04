Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,913 shares of company stock worth $8,236,004 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

