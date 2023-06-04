Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$141.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of DOO opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 14.0499287 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

