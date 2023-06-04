Royal Bank of Canada Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

